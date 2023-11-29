In our final policy in practice Autumn Statement 2023 podcast episode, David Gauke, Michael Sholem and Gavin Haran discuss the financial services highlights and the effect on the industry and for our clients.

self

Together they discuss:

regulatory levers that the Government hopes will grow the economy; Financial Services and Markets Act and the process for reforming onshored EU legislation; recent Government reshuffle, and the appointment of the new City Minister; Long Term Asset Fund and the ISA; and likely impacts of change on the financial services industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.