The European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") has today published three useful explanatory notes covering key topics of the European sustainable finance framework, namely: a) the definition of "sustainable investments"; b) the application of do no significant harm ("DNSH") principle; and c) the use of estimates.

The explanatory notes set out factual information regarding these concepts, with the aim of allowing stakeholders to navigate and better understand the EU's sustainable finance legislative framework. These documents are described by ESMA as purely descriptive and not intended to replace relevant legal texts nor to provide guidance on the application of relevant provisions.

Nevertheless, they are a useful consolidated resource on these important and, at times, difficult topics and will be of particular value to those currently preparing for and applying these concepts in relation to the Taxonomy Regulation, Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Benchmark Regulation. For further information about these regulations, please read our earlier updates here, here, here and here.

The explanatory notes are available here:

Concepts of sustainable investments and environmentally sustainable activities in the EU Sustainable Finance framework: ESMA30-379-2279 Concepts of sustainable investments and environmentally sustainable activities in the EU Sustainable Finance framework (europa.eu)

'Do No Significant Harm' definitions and criteria across the EU Sustainable Finance framework: ESMA30-379-2281 'Do No Significant Harm' definitions and criteria across the EU Sustainable Finance framework (europa.eu)

Concept of estimates across the EU Sustainable Finance framework: ESMA30-1668416927-2548 Concept of estimates across the EU Sustainable Finance framework (europa.eu)

Originally Published by 22 November 2023

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.