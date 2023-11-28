ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Earlier this month, Margarida Ferreira and Sandy Kaur attended the SuperReturn North America and Private Credit US 2023 conference. In this summary, they share their insights on the key themes and developments discussed at the event.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK

Changes To The UK Financial Promotions Rules Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The UK's Treasury has published its consultation response on "Financial promotion exemptions for high net worth individuals and sophisticated investors" alongside the draft Statutory...

A Guide To The Steps You Can Take Against A Debtor Giambrone & Partners The current economic crisis seems to have avoided a deep recession, however, growth is limited as factors such as inflation have not returned to the former low rate.

Non-financial Misconduct - Are You Ready For The FCA's And PRA's New Regulatory Framework? Simons Muirhead & Burton The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently published their respective consultation papers setting out their rules on non-financial misconduct...

AIFMD II: The Next Phase Of EU Alternative Investment Fund Regulation Travers Smith LLP On 10 November 2023, the text of an Amending Directive that will make amendments to the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (EU AIFMD) was published.

Litigation Funding Comparative Guide Augusta Ventures Litigation Funding Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries