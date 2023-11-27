UK:
Investing In Conflict Zones: Navigating And Managing Risk (Video)
27 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
From termination rights, rights to delay, suitable warranty
protection, relevant insurance and rights and obligations, there
are a number of factors to consider when investing in a
conflict-affected region, and navigating the type of disruption
this can cause. Careful navigation and and an excellent
understanding of the region is required.
Victoria Scopes and Oliver Stacey discuss the issues investors
need to think about and due diligence required when investing in
conflict zones.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
