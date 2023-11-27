self

From termination rights, rights to delay, suitable warranty protection, relevant insurance and rights and obligations, there are a number of factors to consider when investing in a conflict-affected region, and navigating the type of disruption this can cause. Careful navigation and and an excellent understanding of the region is required.

Victoria Scopes and Oliver Stacey discuss the issues investors need to think about and due diligence required when investing in conflict zones.

