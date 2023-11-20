On October 30, 2023, the FCA published a feedback statement on coverage under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme for long-term asset funds (LTAFs).

In June 2023, the FCA had sought views on whether it might be appropriate to remove FSCS cover for regulated activities relating to LTAFs, but in light of the feedback received, it has decided not to take forward that proposal. Instead, it intends to consider any changes to the scope of FSCS protection for retail investments in the round, rather than excluding activities relating to certain investment products in isolation.

