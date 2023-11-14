ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 30 October 2023, HM Treasury (HMT) published its final proposals for the future financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets in the UK, comprising two responses to consultations and a policy paper. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast (recorded on 2 November), Jonathan Herbst, Hannah Meakin and Anita Edwards discuss HMT's proposals and the next steps for firms.

Spotify / Apple

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.