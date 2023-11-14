On 30 October 2023, HM Treasury (HMT) published its final proposals for the future financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets in the UK, comprising two responses to consultations and a policy paper. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast (recorded on 2 November), Jonathan Herbst, Hannah Meakin and Anita Edwards discuss HMT's proposals and the next steps for firms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.