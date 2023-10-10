On 9 October 2023, Herbert Smith Freehills published its 2023 Global Bank Review: Trust matters.
This year, we're diving deep into the very essence of the banking sector: trust. We explore trust in the context of scams, AI, funding net zero, digital assets, capital markets reform, and more. We also have exclusive insights from industry leaders, Kate Cheetham (General Counsel for Lloyds Banking Group) and Anna Bligh (CEO of Australian Banking Association), and a podcast with senior legal team members at NAB exploring the role of trust in the inhouse legal team of the future.
This year's edition contains a series of articles and podcasts relating to trust in the banking sector, such as:
- Trust culture – Key lessons in keeping customers on side
- Beyond the hype – Will new laws win trust in banks' AI tools?
- On the hook – Who pays when customers are scammed
- Balancing acts – Can banks deliver social change and shareholder returns?
- A rising bar – Why maintaining trust is getting harder for banks
- The greenwashing dilemma – How to fund net zero with confidence
- Listing shake-ups – Can markets maintain investor confidence amid major reforms?
Your can access the full Report here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.