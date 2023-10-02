UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: The Consumer Duty And Our New Pathfinder Tool (Podcast)
02 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Matthew Gregory,
Joe Bamford and Anita Edwards discuss the Consumer Duty, which is
now in force for all on-sale products and services, and our new
Pathfinder tool which has been developed to help firms ensure they
have fully implemented the Duty.
