In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Matthew Gregory, Joe Bamford and Anita Edwards discuss the Consumer Duty, which is now in force for all on-sale products and services, and our new Pathfinder tool which has been developed to help firms ensure they have fully implemented the Duty.

Spotify/ Apple

1372198a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.