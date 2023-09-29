UK:
UK Announces Changes To Basel 3.1 Dates
29 September 2023
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The UK's banking regulator, the Prudential Regulation
Authority ("PRA") has announced its intention to move the
implementation date of the final Basel 3.1 policies by six months
to 1 July 2025 and commensurately reduce the transitional period to
4.5 years so implementation will still be complete by 1 January
2030.
The PRA is also staggering it's responses to last
November's consultation on its approach to Basel 3.1 standards
and has announced that:
- In Q4 2023, it will publish near-final policies on market risk,
credit valuation adjustment risk, counterparty credit risk and
operational risk.
- In Q2 2024, it will publish publish near-final policies on the
remaining requirements for credit risk, the output floor, and
reporting and disclosure requirements.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
Regulation Of Financial Firm Business
Appleby
The Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 2022, (LCF Law) came into effect 1 July 2023. Any businesses carrying out activities regulated by the LCF Law must now have a licence (unless certain exemptions apply).
Record Turnover For TISE
GuernseyFinance
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced a record turnover for the first half of 2023. The Guernsey headquartered stock exchange has overcome macro-economic headwinds...
Commission Launches SFDR Consultations
K&L Gates
On 14 September, the European Commission launched both a public consultation and a targeted consultation on the implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).