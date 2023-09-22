UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: Access To Cash (Podcast)
22 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 introduces a
requirement for the FCA to exercise new functions for the purpose
of "seeking to ensure reasonable provision of cash access
services in the United Kingdom, or a part of the United
Kingdom". In this Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast Matthew
Gregory and Simon Lovegrove discuss HM Treasury's statement of
policy on access to cash and the FCA's statement on its new
powers.
