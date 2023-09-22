The Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 introduces a requirement for the FCA to exercise new functions for the purpose of "seeking to ensure reasonable provision of cash access services in the United Kingdom, or a part of the United Kingdom". In this Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast Matthew Gregory and Simon Lovegrove discuss HM Treasury's statement of policy on access to cash and the FCA's statement on its new powers.

