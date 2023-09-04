There are several key banking considerations to keep in mind when setting up a business in the UK to ensure transparency, proper record-keeping, and compliance with financial regulations.

When setting up a business in the UK, there are several key banking considerations to keep in mind. While it isn't a requirement, companies operating within the UK often are inclined to set up a dedicated bank account. This can help the business to ensure transparency, proper record-keeping, and compliance with financial regulations. It can also help distinguish business finances if you operate internationally and reduce the risk of financial impropriety.

Setting up a bank account fit for your business can be challenging, particularly if you have a limited presence in the UK. We have delved into the central banking considerations for firms setting up in the UK and how these can impact your organisation:

Is a UK bank right for your business?

Opening a UK bank account is optional for businesses setting up or beginning to operate in the UK. It often comes down to practicality for companies to have a locally domiciled account. Setting up a business bank account can save admin time when submitting tax returns to HMRC and help you build a credit rating for your company.

Setting up a bank in the UK is more complex for non-residents. Many banks will require company directors to live in the UK when they apply, and it comes down to the banks' specific anti-money laundering regulations, which can be a roadblock for overseas business owners in having their bank applications accepted.

Choosing the right bank

Businesses can run into additional problems when they intend to use their UK company as the sponsoring vehicle for bringing skilled workers into the UK.

The Home Office requires not only a new company to sponsor the employee as part of their visa application but also to have a UK bank account, and more specifically, it has to be Prudential registered. This comes down to regulatory compliance for businesses, as UK banks operate under strict regulatory frameworks designed to protect customers and ensure the financial system's integrity. By partnering with a Prudential registered bank, you demonstrate your commitment to adhering to these regulations, such as anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

For businesses setting up in the UK, Prudential registered banks can be unwilling to take on companies that are not within their 'risk appetite', meaning the level of uncertainty or risk that an organisation or investor is willing to take or accept to meet their objectives — leading to new businesses, such as start-ups which need to possess the ideal 'risk appetite' to partner with a non-prudential bank.

Prudential banks are subject to meticulous regulatory oversight and must maintain higher capital reserves to ensure stability and mitigate risks.

Setting up a business in the UK is a complex and multifaceted process; having a bank account to leverage for business support and advice can be pivotal. Both high street banks and EMIs (Electronic Money Institutions) can support your business and provide all day-to-day banking requirements. Most EMIs are easier to open an account with but usually expect to see foreign exchange movements on the account.

How can we help?

We tailor our services to suit your business, whether you're a fast-growth start-up, an intergenerational family business, professional practice, or an international group of companies. If you're looking to set up a business or expand into the UK and need to consider what regulatory requirements might apply to you, our specialist team can guide you through the process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.