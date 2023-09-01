UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: Culture – Recent Developments And Practical Steps (Podcast)
01 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Senior
Knowledge Lawyer Catherine Pluck is joined by London Financial
Services partners Jonathan Herbst and Katie Stephen, who discuss
some recent regulatory developments in relation to culture, as well
as some practical steps that firms can be taking in this
area.
Spotify/Apple
To listen to the podcast, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
An Overview Of Jersey Funds: Comparative Table
Carey Olsen
The following table summarises the main points of fund regulation in Jersey. For a Jersey Private Fund with a Jersey manager which is "marketed" into EU/EEA (as defined in the AIFMD)...