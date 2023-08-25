ARTICLE

In the latest episode of our Split the difference podcast series, which explores divergence and convergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the markets space, Jonathan Herbst, Hannah Meakin, Floortje Nagelkerke, Anna Carrier and Catherine Pluck discuss Consolidated Tape in the EU and UK.

