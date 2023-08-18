"Resilience" is the buzzword for emerging markets at the moment. After some very challenging headwinds in recent years, developing economies have done remarkably well on the whole.

Whilst there are signs of distress in some jurisdictions and markets, the overall economic climate bodes well. Legal developments are also trending positively. For example, we expect to see even more ECA covered loans after the recent modernisation of the OECD consensus, and the Electronic Trade Documents Act in the UK should have a meaningful, positive impact on global trade.

Finally, more and more jurisdictions are modernising dispute resolution frameworks, which should help to give investors more confidence. We look forward to continuing to assist our clients in their investments in emerging markets, across our cross-practice, global emerging markets focused team.

Originally published 15 August 2023

