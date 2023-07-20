ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Global Director of Financial Services Knowledge, Simon Lovegrove is joined by London financial services partners Jonathan Herbst and Hannah Meakin, who share their views on the key takeaways from the Chancellor's recent Mansion House speech and the government's response to the UK Investment Research Review.

To view the full podcast please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.