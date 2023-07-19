ARTICLE

UK: Regulation Tomorrow: PRA Consultation On Solvent Exit Planning For Non-Systemic Banks And Building Societies (CP10/23)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK

Enforceability Of Personal Guarantees Herrington Carmichael A personal guarantee is a legally binding obligation on an individual to repay a third party's debt or borrowing. Effectively, if a company or primary debtor does not pay or is unable...

UK Corporate Governance Code Consultation And The Impact On Financial Services Firms BDO LLP The FRC's latest consultation, focussing on internal control, assurance and resilience, represents the latest indication of their intended direction of travel with regards the UK Corporate Governance Code...

Post-Brexit Milestone: UK-EU Memorandum Of Understanding Signed Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP As a major step forward in post-Brexit relations between the two jurisdictions, the UK and EU have signed the highly anticipated memorandum of understanding ("MoU") on UK-EU...

'A Comparative Look At Pre-Packs In Selected Jurisdictions' - Jersey Carey Olsen Partner Marcus Pallot discusses 'pre-packs' in Jersey in this Special Report with INSOL International.

At Last, The UK And EU Are Due To Begin Active Post-Brexit Cooperation On Financial Services Matters K&L Gates On 19 May 2023, the UK and the EU Commission published a jointly agreed text of a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on regulatory cooperation in financial services triggered, it seems...