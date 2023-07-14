On 10 July 2023, the Chancellor gave his Mansion House speech where he presented a series of 'Mansion House reforms'. Building on last year's Edinburgh Reforms, the proposals fall under three themes:

improving outcomes for long-term savers and increasing investment in high-growth companies by reforming the UK's pension market through a series of measures (see our blog posts here and here);

incentivising companies to start and stay in the UK by strengthening the UK's position as a listings destination; and

reforming and simplifying the financial services rulebook to ensure that the UK has 'the most growth-friendly regulation of any financial services centre, without compromising [our] commitment to stability'.

The full Mansion House package can be accessed here.

The FCA has issued a statement in which it welcomed the Chancellor's speech and confirmed its commitment to work closely with HM Treasury to support the proposals announced.

We have updated our briefing to help you keep track of the latest reform developments following the publication of the Mansion House package. You can access our briefing on the Mansion House and Edinburgh Reforms here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.