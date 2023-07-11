Just under a year after it was introduced in Parliament, the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2023 received royal assent on 29 June 2023. Hailed as a 'landmark' piece of legislation to 'regain control of the financial services rulebook', the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023 (Act) will also enable the delivery of key proposals announced as part of the Edinburgh Reforms last year.

We plan to publish a series of briefings in the coming weeks on different aspects of the Act. In the meantime, we set out a brief overview of some of the key measures from the Act. This post will be updated with further details, including commencement and transitional dates, when the final version of the Act becomes available.

We have also recently published a half-year review of the Edinburgh Reforms which tracks developments since the announcement made by the Chancellor in December 20222. You can access our tracker here.

