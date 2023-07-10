Tracking the progress of the Edinburgh Reforms

In December 2022, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced a series of financial services proposals which became known as the Edinburgh Reforms. Together with the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023, which received royal assent on 29 June 2023, the Edinburgh Reform proposals are intended to drive growth and competitiveness in the financial services sector.

We have followed the progress of the Edinburgh Reforms proposals closely since they were published. More than 6 months have now passed and we have put together a tracker which sets out the current status of each proposal as well as next steps. We aim to update the tracker at regular intervals.

You can access the Edinburgh Reforms Tracker here. Our previous briefing and our series of webcasts on the Edinburgh Reforms can be found here and here.

