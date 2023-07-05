self

In a world experiencing unprecedented velocity of change, where technology is transforming the financial landscape, the role of regulators and the challenges they face are evolving rapidly.

Tim Roberts, Partner and Managing Director at AlixPartners speaks with Elizabeth McCaul, Supervisory Board Member of the European Central Bank (ECB) to explore the fascinating frontiers of banking regulation and compliance. They delve into topics such as the significant impact of geopolitical events, immediate cyber risk and the need for operational resilience, governance and the risks associated with AI integration, and the oversight of crypto assets in the rapidly evolving financial services market.

