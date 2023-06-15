European Union:
Split The Difference: Markets In EU And UK – Equity Secondary Markets (Podcast)
15 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In the latest in our podcast series, split the difference, which
explores divergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the
markets space, Hannah Meakin, Jonathan Herbst, Floortje Nagelkerke,
Anna Carrier and Simon Lovegrove discuss the FCA's recent
Policy Statement on the UK equity secondary markets regime and how
the new rules compare with the EU regime.
Spotify/Apple
