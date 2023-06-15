ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In the second of our financial services ESG insight series, Haney Saadah covers three recent Regulation Tomorrow blogs that caught his eye: the Bank of England report on climate-related risks and the regulatory capital frameworks, the Green Claims Directive and UKSIF's letter to the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK

A Guide To Lending And Secured Finance In Jersey 2023 (ICLG) Carey Olsen In this guide to lending and secured finance in Jersey, lawyers from our Banking and Finance practice explore the following topics: guarantees; collateral security; financial assistance...

Litigation Funding Comparative Guide Augusta Ventures Litigation Funding Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Moveable Transactions Bill Passed By Scottish Parliament Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The Bill simplifies and clarifies the existing Scots law relating to assignation of rights and introduces a new form of Scots law fixed security that can be granted over tangible...

A Spectrum Of Possibilities: Characterising A Charge As Fixed Or Floating After Re Spectrum Plus Herbert Smith Freehills The High Court has held that certain assets sold by a company around the time of its administration were subject to a fixed charge rather than a floating charge and as such, the sale proceeds...

"Green Day" In The UK Jones Day March 30, 2023, was dubbed "Green Day" in the United Kingdom ("UK"), as the government published numerous policy statements, consultation responses, new consultations, and guidance...