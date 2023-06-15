UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: ESG Insight Series (Podcast)
15 June 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In the second of our financial services ESG insight series,
Haney Saadah covers three recent Regulation Tomorrow blogs that
caught his eye: the Bank of England report on climate-related risks
and the regulatory capital frameworks, the Green Claims Directive
and UKSIF's letter to the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial
Services Regulations.
Spotify/Apple
