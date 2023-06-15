In the second of our financial services ESG insight series, Haney Saadah covers three recent Regulation Tomorrow blogs that caught his eye: the Bank of England report on climate-related risks and the regulatory capital frameworks, the Green Claims Directive and UKSIF's letter to the Treasury Sub-Committee on Financial Services Regulations.

