Cadwalader ESG Finance and Investment partner Sukhvir Basran collaborated with the Loan Market Association to create the SLL Model Provisions. Sustainability-linked loans ("SLLs") are one of the most important transition tools, and the launch of these provisions will continue to drive the growth of sustainable finance. You can read the LMA's press release here.

In addition, Cadwalader recently hosted a breakfast discussion with the LMA and LSTA with the aim of "Unlocking Sustainability-Linked Loans." During the session, Sukhvir was joined by the LMA's Gemma Lawrence-Pardew and the LSTA's Tess Virmani in a conversation addressing some of the most frequently asked questions raised by market participants in respect of SLLs. Click here to listen to the discussion. Click here to read a detailed summary.

