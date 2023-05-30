We act for the major lenders in the agricultural sector, and regularly advise banks and landowners on secured agricultural lending. Whether it is to facilitate purchasing new land or part of a family partnership restructuring or succession planning operation, we will work with you to swiftly get the funding in place. We receive regular instructions from large rural lenders, meaning that we have both the expertise and the professional relationships to allow us to move quickly and efficiently even in complex scenarios, which often can be the norm for farm and estate titles. Specialist rural knowledge is key in rural security transactions in order to get the money where it needs to be with minimal disruption to you, and the team has a well-regarded reputation for achieving this.

