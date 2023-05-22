ARTICLE

Our latest podcast is a must for anyone interested in digital assets and cryptocurrencies. In this episode, partner Sara Hall from our London office talks to the CEO & Founder of JITA Digital Jerome Rousselot about the state of stablecoins.



Sara is one of a number of Walkers partners in London who have built a leading practice specialising in digital assets from a Cayman Islands, Bermuda and BVI law perspective. Sara advises on the regulation of digital asset businesses, token issuances, NFTs, AML/KYC, and financial services more broadly. She was speaking to Jerome as a bonus episode of Walkers' regular We Talk Banking & Finance podcast, which focuses on themes and trends in offshore finance.

