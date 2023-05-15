We have just released the next edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by co-host Ceri Morgan and special guest Tom Wyer.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- High Court considers reliance in s.90A FSMA claims in context of split trial application
- High Court allows claim in respect of secret commissions to proceed as "opt-out" representative action under CPR 19.6
- Hong Kong court provides novel and influential analysis of the Quincecare duty
- High Court finds UK sanctions do not preclude entry of judgments in favour of Russian sanctioned parties
- High Court underlines need to consider scope of agency in considering whether documents to which agent has access are in principal's control
- Part 36 offer to settle "the whole of the claim" did not include claims set out in draft amended pleadings
Please subscribe to the podcast channel here to listen to our regular bite-sized broadcasts covering both litigation and regulatory developments for banks and other financial institutions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.