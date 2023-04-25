We have been working in emerging markets for decades across multiple practices and regions, helping our clients to navigate the unique challenges and opportunities associated with doing business in different markets. Our work spans a wide range of jurisdictions, parties and products – one of the main reasons we enjoy the work so much.

This edition is particularly interesting. It includes a summary of a recent UK Supreme Court decision relating to Ukraine's sovereign debt as well as an analysis of the proposed amendments to India's merger control and anti-trust regimes. In relation to Latin America, we discuss the recent trend of alternative investment structures capitalising on Mexico's nearshoring trend, as well as whether AI can be an inventor for the purpose of patent applications in Brazil. And from an African perspective this quarter, we feature a jurisdiction-specific update from the Nigerian law firm Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO).

Please reach out to any of us if you have any questions about any of the articles.

Originally Published by 11 April 2023

