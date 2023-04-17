UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus – Edinburgh Reforms: SMCR (Podcast)
17 April 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our latest podcast Simon Lovegrove, Matthew Gregory and
Hannah Meakin discuss two important new papers implementing one of
the Edinburgh Reforms, which is to conduct a review of the UK's
Senior Managers and Certification Regime.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
The Fit And Proper Test – What Does It Mean?
Herrington Carmichael
All firms regulated or authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 are subject to the Senior Management and Certification Regime (‘SM&CR').
Guernsey Funds And The AIFMD
Carey Olsen
Guernsey is a Crown Dependency. The Bailiwick of Guernsey (Guernsey, together with Herm, Sark, Alderney and the surrounding islets) is part of the British Isles...