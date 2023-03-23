Article examines the UK's Financial Services and Markets Bill 2022-2023 along with the related Edinburgh Reforms. The Bill was introduced to Parliament in July 2022 with high hopes, being described as a "once in a generation opportunity" to improve the UK's financial regulatory framework, and to make the UK's financial services sector more competitive in a post-Brexit world. The UK Government sought to ride this wave of momentum in December 2022 with the so-called 'Edinburgh Reforms,' a further swell of financial regulatory initiatives and reforms designed to drive growth and competitiveness in the financial services sector. The article discusses how these programs potentially compare to Margaret Thatcher's deregulatory program in 1986, resulting in a 'big bang' for the financial services industry.

"Are we on the cusp of a 'Big Bang 2.0' for financial trading and markets?," Compliance Monitor, March 7, 2023