Here are five reasons why a business should use our professional debt recovery team to recover unpaid invoices.

1. A solicitor's letter often carries more weight than a demand letter from a company, prompting faster payment.

2. Chasing bad debts early increases the likelihood of receiving payment in full.

3. We will make sure the letter complies with the appropriate pre-action protocol, ensuring that if you do not receive payment, court proceedings can be issued.

4. We can demand payment of any interest due to you under your terms and conditions, and we will calculate the interest sum on your behalf saving you the costs of having internal staff perform these calculations.

5. We can communicate with the debtor on your behalf, or have the debtor contact you directly. Whichever you prefer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.