High-cost lenders can be a critical source of finance for individuals who are unable to access traditional lending. However, servicing the market of an estimated 10 million people in the UK is fraught with complexity.

Our report below outlines why industry players must strike a balance between treating customers fairly and running a profitable business, against a backdrop of tightening regulation, the cost-of-living crisis, and a high-interest rate environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.