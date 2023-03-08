We have just released the next edition of our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by co-host Ceri Morgan and special guest Harriet Tolkien.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- Is the decentralised governance of Bitcoin a myth? Court of Appeal finds real issue to be tried as to whether developers owe fiduciary duties to Bitcoin owners
- High Court finds lender's exercise of absolute contractual right is not subject to implied Braganza duty
- Supreme Court strikes out Quincecare claim where no loss suffered by insolvent Ponzi scheme
- Court of Appeal finds disclosure to party's US lawyers breached embargo on draft judgment, but no further steps taken
- Court orders contempt proceedings to be brought in respect of possible breaches of embargo on draft judgment
