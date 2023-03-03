ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Today, across all sectors, personalization of customer journey and experience has become fundamental due to new customer expectations but also from a business point of view.

Financial services have made progress on this issue, especially traditional banks to catch up with Fintechs. For instance, there is an increase of the banking NPS (Net Promoter Score – an indicator for knowing and measuring customer satisfaction and loyalty) from 5 to 12, between 2021 and 2022. Indeed, as data accessibility and competitiveness with other players intensifying, companies must now move towards a hyper-personalisation strategy.

To better understand this trend, we have conducted a study in English, in partnership with Qorus association whose you can find the report. It focuses on the maturity of banks and insurers in using data to offer unique customer experiences.

DOWNLOAD THE PUBLICATION

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.