ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the latest in our podcast series, Split the difference, which explores divergence between the EU and UK regulatory regimes in the markets space, Jonathan Herbst, Hannah Meakin and Anna Carrier discuss ESMA's recent opinion on the trading venue perimeter and compare it to the FCA's proposals in CP22/18.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.