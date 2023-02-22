UK:
Edinburgh Reforms: HM Treasury Policy Statement And Retained EU Financial Services Law (Podcast)
Regulation Tomorrow Plus
22 February 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast Simon Lovegrove briefly discusses the
Government's approach to repealing retained EU financial
services law as set out in the HM Treasury Policy Statement
'Building a smarter financial services framework for the
UK'.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from UK
Regulation Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to the UK Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.
New FCA Consumer Duty Of Care
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
UK firms manufacturing financial products that reach retail customers are facing a significant deadline this April to conform those products to meet the new consumer duty.
Guernsey Property Unit Trusts (GPUTs)
Carey Olsen
This brief guide has been prepared by the corporate real estate team at Carey Olsen for the purpose of giving clients and professional intermediaries a ...