The article looks at the UK government's proposed reforms to the senior managers and certification regime (SMCR), in light of the impact of Brexit still being felt around the UK and the recent eye-watering turnover in the Cabinet resulting in uncertainty, frustration and trepidation in the financial markets. The article analyzes the changes as part of the proposed 'Edinburgh reforms,' which the Treasury has suggested to streamline financial services regulation in the UK and to promote investment and growth. A thorough review of the SMCR is expected to take place in early 2023.

"The SMCR – is it fit for purpose?," HR, February 3, 2023

Ciara McBrien, a Katten trainee solicitor in London, contributed to this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.