Regulation Tomorrow Plus – HM Treasury Consults On The UK's Financial Services Regime For Cryptoassets (Podcast)
23 February 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
On 1 February 2023, HM Treasury issued its latest proposals for
the UK's financial services regime for cryptoassets. It also
issued a policy statement on its approach to the regulation of
cryptoasset financial promotions. In this podcast Jonathan Herbst
is joined by Albert Weatherill and Hannah Meakin who provide their
views on the key headlines including scope, authorisation, timing
and process.
