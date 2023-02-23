ARTICLE

UK: Regulation Tomorrow Plus – HM Treasury Consults On The UK's Financial Services Regime For Cryptoassets (Podcast)

On 1 February 2023, HM Treasury issued its latest proposals for the UK's financial services regime for cryptoassets. It also issued a policy statement on its approach to the regulation of cryptoasset financial promotions. In this podcast Jonathan Herbst is joined by Albert Weatherill and Hannah Meakin who provide their views on the key headlines including scope, authorisation, timing and process.

