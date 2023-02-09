As we start another year, our Banking Litigation team has summarised a number of litigation trends from 2022 and the key risks that we anticipate banks and financial institutions may face in 2023 based on our review of key cases, NRF's proprietary Court Intelligence Database and wider political, economic and regulatory developments.

In this updater, we consider the following:

the effect of recent market volatility on banking and finance disputes;

the future of LIBOR and what this means for legacy contracts;

'Push Payment' fraud and the duties on banks;

Fintech and litigation risk for banks;

Cyber-attacks against financial institutions and the resulting financial, operational and reputational risk;

the growth of large scale group litigation against UK parent entities;

Banking Litigation trends and insights from NRF's Court Intelligence Database; and

recent procedural changes.

To read the full analysis please contact a member of the Banking Litigation team: harriet.jones-fenleigh@nortonrosefulbright.com; james.lockwood@nortonrosefulbright.com; or radford.goodman@nortonrosefulbright.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.