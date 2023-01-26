Anumber of studies and recent news events point to a surprising lack of effectiveness in remediating compliance failures following fines (according to the Financial Times)... why is this?

Some comment that the fines are an affordable cost of doing business (the cynical view) but perhaps the truth is that these are hard problems to solve, and all three lines of defence do not yet have the skills and technology to be effective when also distracted by market volatility and macro events. Solutions might include building a stronger ecosystem of experienced specialist advisors and regtechs, that can bring extreme focus to a critical failure when it really matters...