Regulation Tomorrow Plus – Cost Of Living: Economic Crime & Takeaways For Financial Services Firms (Podcast)
11 January 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright
In this episode of RT Plus, Haney Saadah, Head of Risk
Consulting for EMEA, and Risk Advisory Executive Fiona Burke
discuss some practical considerations for UK financial services
firms in light of the increased cost of living, including in
relation to economic crime and supporting consumers with higher
costs.
