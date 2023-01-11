ARTICLE

In this episode of RT Plus, Haney Saadah, Head of Risk Consulting for EMEA, and Risk Advisory Executive Fiona Burke discuss some practical considerations for UK financial services firms in light of the increased cost of living, including in relation to economic crime and supporting consumers with higher costs.

