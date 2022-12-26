ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, our London Financial Services & Regulation partners reflect on some of the key UK regulatory themes from the past year and what we expect to come down the track in 2023 including Consumer Duty, ESG, policy developments, governance and whistleblowing and financial crime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.