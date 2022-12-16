The UK Government introduced the Financial Services and Markets Bill into Parliament on 20 July 2022. The Bill comes with high hopes and has been described as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to improve the UK's financial regulatory framework and to make the UK's financial services sector more competitive in a post-Brexit world. The Bill has been cited by a number of UK politicians as the start of a "Big Bang 2.0" for the UK's financial sector.

Our UK Financial Regulatory team presented a webinar discussing what the proposed Bill might mean for financial trading and markets firms and whether it really could be the UK's "Big Bang 2.0." During the webinar, we cover a number of topics under the Bill, including the revocation of EU law, changes to the powers and objectives of the UK regulators and transitional changes to the UK's MiFID regime under the Wholesale Markets Review.

Watch "Is the Financial Services and Markets Bill 2022 really UK's 'Big Bang 2.0'?" here.

