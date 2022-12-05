Preiskel & Co's Peter Dally, Xavier Prida and Maria Constantin advised Dopamine, a Mexican premium production company, on the association with Eccho Rights and LA Productions for the upcoming three-part drama series 'Granite Harbour', which will be transmitted on BBC One this Friday 2 December at 7.00 pm UK time and will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Granite Harbour centres on the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo (Romario Simpson) who arrives in Aberdeen as a new recruit to Police Scotland. Having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police, Lindo dreams of being a detective at New Scotland Yard. However, he finds himself being sent to train as a Detective Constable in the Northeast of Scotland, where he must quickly adapt to his new life in Aberdeen, a world away from anything he has known as a soldier. Lindo finds an ally in his mentor, DCI Lara 'Bart' Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson), a razor-sharp, streetwise Aberdonian who is used to going solo. Together, this unlikely partnership must navigate the choppy waters of their first case - the murder of one of Aberdeen's most recognisable faces from the Oil Industry. Suddenly, Lindo and Bartlett find themselves thrust into a corporate battle between old and new energy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.