We have just released our monthly update podcast, in which we discuss and debate the key recent judgments likely to be of interest to financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Elena Kormosh.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- High Court considers application of COBS and Braganza duty to close out of trading account
- High Court grants bank access to customer documentation relating to receivables in securitisation transaction
- Court of Appeal upholds summary judgment for rent accrued during Covid closures of commercial premises, rejecting arguments based on implied terms and "failure of basis"
- FCA confirms final rules for new Consumer Duty
- Indemnity costs awarded against party who dismissed complaints about witness statement non-compliance as "nit-picking"
- Russian sovereign debt defaults: a disputes perspective
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.