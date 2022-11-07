The Withers tech team has advised SI2 Fund on its investment into We Are Digital, a social impact company providing people across the UK with digital skills.

SI2 Fund invests in social enterprises that offer breakthrough solutions to the societal challenges of our time. We Are Digital unlocks access to online skills, resources and training for people who previously didn't have the help or support to get online. The company reaches otherwise neglected and disadvantaged communities.

London partner Sarah Melaney, comments: "We Are Digital's educational programmes revolve around widening accessibility to otherwise marginalized communities. We are proud to have worked with SI2 Fund on this investment round, and we look forward to helping them back social enterprises in the future."

Jennifer Marzullo, Investment Manager at SI2 Fund, comments: "We Are Digital has shown that it is now primed to scale significantly in the UK and abroad. SI2 are very pleased to lead a round ensuring the company doesn't need to slow momentum while it works on a Series A round."

Withers tech is the technology, life sciences and venture capital focused team at international law firm Withers. The Withers tech team was led by Sarah, working alongside associate Anthony Kydoniefs.

