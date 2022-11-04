On Monday 14 November 2022, Sara Hall partner in our Global Regulatory & Risk Advisory Group will be speaking at the Legal Business Financial Regulatory and Dispute Summit 2022.

Sara will be on Panel six alongside Jonathan Cary, Nik Yeo and Tim Aron who will discuss the latest developments in law and regulation relating to centralised and decentralised crypto asset projects, the approach of UK and overseas regulators and some high profile recent events and litigation in the sector. The discussion will expand into consideration of what lies ahead for the sector in terms of structure, regulation and risk (competition, regulatory and litigation) and what this means for both crypto projects and incumbent financial services firms.

The panel will begin at 2.40pm in the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Broad Sanctuary, London.



