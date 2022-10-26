However, in respect of portfolio management services, the timeline is 18 months after the date of the PS (provisionally 30 December 2024).

The in-scope products are as follows:

The in-scope firms are as follows:

The FCA's Fund Authorisation team will review, and may challenge, the categorisation of any new fund submitted for authorisation, but the FCA has made clear that such review will not constitute approval of the label.

The FCA has made clear that these labels are mutually exclusive and there is no hierarchy in respect of these labels, and each type of product provides a different asset profile and meets different consumer preferences.

Firms will be able to attach one of three labels (subject to satisfying relevant criteria):

Firms providing portfolio management services will not be required to produce consumer-facing disclosures, but will instead be required to provide an index of the underlying in-scope products, linking to their label and consumer-facing disclosure, as applicable.

Such information includes the product's sustainability objective, investment approach and performance against the objective.

Detailed disclosures at product and entity level

Aimed at segments of the market that require greater detail (e.g. institutional investors), this regime will consist of the following three elements: (i) Pre-contractual disclosures which cover the sustainability-related features of an investment product e.g. its sustainability objective and investment policy and strategy. Such disclosures could be set out in the fund prospectus and the information must be disclosed both for products which use a label and for products that do not use a label but which have sustainability-related features that are integral to their investment strategy. (ii) In respect of products that use a label, a sustainability product-level report setting out ongoing sustainability-related performance information, including key sustainability-related performance indicators and metrics. (iii) Irrespective of whether a label is used by a firm, a sustainability entity-level report covering how in-scope firms are managing sustainability-related risks and opportunities. These disclosure obligations are intended to build on and supplement the TCFD disclosures.

In respect of pre-contractual disclosures Applicable to: (i) all in-scope firms using a sustainable investment label, excluding firms providing portfolio management services; and (ii) firms not using a label but where sustainability-related features are integral to the investment policy and strategy (excluding firms providing portfolio management services). Firms providing portfolio management services will not be required to produce pre-contractual disclosures, but will instead be required to provide access to the pre-contractual disclosures for the underlying in-scope products (or under the 'on demand' regime). In respect of ongoing sustainability-related performance information Applicable to all in-scope firms using a sustainable investment label, except firms providing portfolio management services and UK AIFMs managing unauthorised AIFs not listed on a recognised exchange. Firms providing portfolio management services will not be required to produce Part B of the sustainability product report but will instead be required to provide access to the relevant reports for the underlying in-scope products. Firms that are providing portfolio management services or are AIFMs managing unauthorised AIFs not listed on a recognised exchange will be required to provide information equivalent to the content of a Part A (pre-contractual disclosures) as applicable and Part B sustainability product report to clients on demand, where those clients require the information to meet their own legal obligations. In respect of entity-level disclosures All in-scope firms with assets under management ("AUM") of £5 billion or more (on a 3-year rolling average) regarding overall assets managed in relation to in-scope business.