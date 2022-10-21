We are excited to announce the launch of the 2022 Global Bank Review: Banking on People.

Surveying the current landscape of the financial sector in late 2022, it is hard to avoid the sense of an industry once again facing a severe squeeze. One thing is certain: global finance is currently facing mounting pressure to invest long-term for a low-carbon, high-tech world in the decades to come, while bracing itself for intense economic headwinds and volatility on the immediate horizon.

Those conflicting pressures can be seen in almost all aspects of the industry, but perhaps none more so than in the life blood of finance: its people. Against this backdrop, 'Banking on People' delves deeper into the people-centric strategic issues banks are grappling with, including the industry's ability to attract and retain talent; the risks and reward of AI-assisted banking; the rise of activism; and the increased regulatory scrutiny on culture and conduct. We also feature insights from bank GCs on the evolving role of in-house legal teams, including:

Sharon Cook, Group Executive, Legal and Commercial Services at National Australia Bank

René du Preez, Group Chief Legal Officer at Standard Bank Group

Group Chief Legal Officer at Standard Bank Group Barbara Levi, Group General Counsel at UBS

You will find all of these challenges and more explored in this year's Global Bank Review, our sixth annual review drawing on a wealth of sector experience from across our network. Getting through the squeeze will require insight, judgement, and a keen grip on a changing risk environment. We hope this edition helps you navigate the journey.

The publication can be accessed here: 2022 Global Bank Review – Banking on People.

