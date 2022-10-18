Welcome to the Autumn 2022 edition of our biannual Banking Litigation Update, in which we highlight the most important cases and developments affecting UK financial institutions over the past six months.

Read the full Banking Litigation Update here.

We have also recorded a short video to provide a high level overview of developments during this period, which you can access here:

The content of this edition of our Banking Litigation Update is as follows:

Contractual Construction

Duties in Financial Services

Mis-selling and Misrepresentation

Securities Litigation / Class Actions

Cryptoassets

Procedural Developments

Disclosure and Privilege

Factual and Expert Evidence

Covid-19

Jurisdiction

Other Significant Developments