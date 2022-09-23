UK:
USD LIBOR Transition In The Loan Markets
23 September 2022
Norton Rose Fulbright
We are coming up to 9 months left for USD LIBOR - time has flown
by and much work has been done to prepare for the transition. We
are now at a critical point in the schedule where banks and
borrowers really need to get moving with their loan amendments. The
number of USD loan agreements that need to be amended around the
world is far greater than for GBP/JPY/SFR - the market coped well
with that volume but we can't afford to leave things until next
year - there will be a bottleneck.
Our clients have started the industrialised process and we have
had our first batches of executions come through - we need to build
on the momentum and get moving.
So, my call out to the market - let's get amending !
